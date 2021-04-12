Covid-19 Ireland: no further deaths and 394 new cases confirmed

There have been no further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 394 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 241,330 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 179 are men and 214 are women, with 75pc being under 45 years of age. The median age is 33 years old.

Nationally, 175 cases were in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. There have also been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10, 2021, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Of that, 745,363 people have received their first dose and 313,031 people have received their second dose.

Yesterday, the lowest number of daily cases were reported since mid-December with 303 cases.

The acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also said that: “There are many reasons for hope as we head into a new week.”

“People’s efforts continue to make a real difference; by keeping our social contacts low we are making it much harder for Covid-19 to spread.

“If we can maintain this progress, vaccines and the basic public health measures with which we are all so familiar are our way out of this pandemic.”

Today, Covid-19 regulations eased for the first time in 2021. People can now travel within their county or 20km from their home.

In addition, some construction will resume as all school children also return to in-person classes.

In regards to the vaccine roll-out, it is expected that Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee will announce later today that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be limited to people over 60 years of age.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today on Morning Ireland that operational changes in the past from Niac have not changed the pace of the vaccine rollout.

“At the moment if the vaccines come in as they are forecast to do then by the end of June four in every five adults that wants a vaccine will be in a position to be offered one, it really is a great cause for hope, particularly on a day like today as we take a cautious but an important step out of the pandemic,” he said.

