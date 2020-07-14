Covid-19 Ireland: Highest number of new daily cases in over a month as 32 more people test positive

The highest number of new cases of Covid-19 in over a month has been confirmed in Ireland as 32 more people test positive for the virus.

The figure represents the biggest leap in positive daily results since the 46 confirmed cases on June 13.

It brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Ireland to 25,670.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today, leaving Ireland's toll at 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths.

As of midnight yesterday, 523,277 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 49,264 tests were carried out. 157 tests were positive, giving a current positivity rate of 0.3pc.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said that despite Ireland being in a battle with the pandemic for over three months, some people still do not know the symptoms to look out for.

Recognising the presence of the virus, he said, is imperative in stopping its spread among communities.

“Knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease," he said.

“Symptoms associated with Covid-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is Covid-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise.

“Keep informed on symptoms and updates on Covid-19 in the community using reputable sites such as hse.ie and gov.ie/health.”

Online Editors