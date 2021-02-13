Covid-19 Ireland: 66 further deaths and 1,078 new cases confirmed

There have been 66 further deaths and 1,078 more Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Forty-one of these deaths occurred in February, eight occurred in January, seven in December and nine occurred in November or earlier.

As of 8am today, 898 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. Forty-four additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 39 - 98 years.

There has been a total of 3,931 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The incidence rate in your electoral area and the number of cases from January 26 until February 8 has also been revealed.

The Blanchardstown electoral area in northwest Dublin is the worst-hit Covid spot in the country, latest figures show.

Read More

The 14-day incidence rate from January 26 until February 8 in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart is 756.2 per 100,000 population.

The national 14-day incidence rate for this fortnight is 319 per 100,000 population.

Following this is the Monaghan electoral area with 753.5, Ballymun-Finglas, Co Dublin, with 736.2, Castlebar, Co Mayo with 700.2 and Carrickmacross-Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, with 685.8.

Of the cases notified today: 523 are men and 549 are women.

Seventy pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

Out of today's cases, 433 are in Dublin, 139 in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo and the remaining 362 cases are spread across all other counties.

Vaccine doses administered:

As of February 10, 256,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

166,863 people have received their first dose

89,818 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of COVID-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively supress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”

Read More

Online Editors