Covid-19 Ireland: 53 new cases confirmed and no further deaths

THERE have been no new deaths from Covid-19 but there has been 53 new cases, according to the latest figures.

As of midnight Saturday, there were 53 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 26,162 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Read More

45 of the cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case.

And 80pc of cases are under the age of 45. Four cases have been identified as community transmission.

25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, six in Kildare and the remaining three are spread across two other counties.

The HSE said it is "working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, from the Department of Health, said; “The source of transmission for over 90pc of cases reported today has been identified. "This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with COVID-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.

Earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said random Covid-19 testing at airports will be introduced due to the “volatile” situation internationally.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio One this afternoon, he said that an increased public health presence will be seen at Irish airports.

“We're introducing random testing at the airports and an increased public health presence and we're examining other options as well for further restrictions on non-essential travel because... the international situation is becoming more volatile,” he said.

When he was asked if pubs who do not serve food will reopen on August 10, he said that the government will make a decision based on Nphet advice.

Mr Donnelly said that he did not want to prejudge public health advice.

He acknowledged that it was a really difficult situation facing pub owners and that he had sympathy with them and added that Nphet will look "at all options" with "a view to keeping the reopening of schools on track".

Mr Donnelly stressed that this remains priority.

“The number one focus is getting the schools reopened,” he said.

“Decisions could be made if Nphet deem them necessary in order to keep the opening of schools on track.”

He said international experience shows that when pubs reopen the number of cases go up.

Read More

Online Editors