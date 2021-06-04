Covid-19 Ireland: 529 new cases and 28 people in ICU

There have been 529 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

There are currently 28 people in the intensive care unit - two less than what was reported yesterday.

The total number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospital is 86.

These daily case numbers may change due to a future data review, validation, and update resulting from the HSE cyber attack. Due to the cyber attack there are currently no figures on Covid-19 related deaths.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said yesterday in a press briefing that almost 2.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland.

He added that this amounts to two million first vaccine doses, or about 53pc of the adult population.

Similarly, close to 900,000 second doses have also been administered, which is approximately 25pc of the adult population. These figures are accurate as of June 2.

Moving forward, the country is set to face another lifting of restrictions this Monday, June 7. People will now be permitted to meet up with three households or six people from any number of households. Additionally, one indoor visitor is permitted.

Groups of up to six people will be able to sit outside without any time limit if tables are two metres apart, and there is also no requirement to order food.

Later in July and August, the Government has a number of musical and cultural events planned. However, a Dublin venue set to host Ireland’s first pilot club night announced its closure yesterday.

Jam Park said that it has to close its doors in the Airside retail park in Swords due the financial loss from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A message on its website reads: “We’ve tried our best to come to an agreement regarding our lease since the Covid pandemic forced us to close, but no dice.

“So we are now left with no choice but to close in Airside and look for somewhere else.”

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, there were no recorded deaths linked to Covid-19 today. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains 2,154.

Today, 73 people have tested positive for the virus there, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 122,968 people.

There are 19 people being treated for the virus in hospital, with only one in intensive care.

Additionally, a total of 1,771,123 vaccines have been administered so far in Northern Ireland. Of those, 1,078,917 were first doses, and 692,206 were second doses.