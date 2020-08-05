Covid-19 Ireland: 50 new cases and no new deaths

| 18.9°C Dublin
There have been 50 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
However the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that no new deaths have been reported.
There have now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Medical Officer said: "I know the decision yesterday not to move to Phase 4 will have been disappointing for many."
But he said that the priority for NPHET must be to control the spread of the virus in our communities and to protect the progress that has been achieved.
Online Editors
Comment Premium
In the end, they had no choice - the pubs had to be sacrificed to ensure the schools could open. The fear is that the current resurgences of the coronavirus would continue to increase in the coming weeks and eventually make it near impossible to safely open schools.