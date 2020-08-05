Covid-19 Ireland: 50 new cases and no new deaths

30/07/2020 Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, and Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group pictured at an Nphet meeting .Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been 50 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

However the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that no new deaths have been reported.

There have now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Medical Officer said: "I know the decision yesterday not to move to Phase 4 will have been disappointing for many."

But he said that the priority for NPHET must be to control the spread of the virus in our communities and to protect the progress that has been achieved.

Online Editors