Covid-19 Ireland: 45 new cases confirmed and no further deaths

There have been 45 new cases of Covid-19 across the country but no deaths.

The Department of Health has been notified. Meanwhile seven workers at a food processing plant in Co Offaly have tested positive for Covid-19.

Carroll Cuisine in Tullamore, Co Offaly, had carried out a scheduled shutdown and a deep clean of the premises, according to RTÉ.

The business has since reopened and has gone back into production. Those affected are self-isolating.

There are now 13 people with the virus being treated in hospitals across Ireland. Five are in intensive care. Three are on ventilators.

Drogheda, Dublin, Cavan, Mullingar, Navan, Sligo, Limerick and Wexford hospitals are caring for the patients.

Another 95 people, believed to have Covid-19, are also being treated in hospitals across Ireland.

35 cases are men, 10 are women, 77pc are under 45 years of age, 31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Four cases have been identified as community transmission, 33 cases are located in Kildare, seven in Dublin, and five are spread across four other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The overall death toll is 1,763.

