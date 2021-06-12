Covid-19 Ireland: 431 new cases and 22 in ICU

There are now 22 people in ICU nationwide

A further 431 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There are now 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital and 22 in intensive care units.

There are still currently no figures available on the number of deaths from coronavirus due to the HSE cyber attack along with data breakdown by counties.

This comes as 11 Irish hospitals now have no patients with Covid-19, HSE chief Paul Reid said yesterday.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Reid said there was further good news this morning.

“Eight adult hospitals now have zero Covid-19 inpatients (St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford). Also the three Children's Hospitals at Temple St, Crumlin & Tallaght. Great relief for patients, public and staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, legal experts have said that staff will be able to return to work even if they refuse their Covid-19 vaccine, and that they won’t have to disclose that information to employers or co-workers.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has also appealed to people in Limerick to continue to adhere to public health guidelines this weekend.

Daily case numbers remain high in the county, with 879 cases in the past two weeks.

Dr Glynn urged people to continue to only meet outdoors, avoid crowds, and come forward for testing if experiencing any symptoms.