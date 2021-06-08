Covid-19 Ireland: 271 new cases and 27 in ICU

There have been 271 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health this afternoon.

There are now 77 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 27 are in intensive care units.

Speaking on Twitter yesterday, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the vaccination rollout programme is continuing “very effectively and efficiently”.

“Close to 55pc of the population have had a dose one now, with close to 26pc fully vaccinated. And we’re close to three million doses being administered overall,” he said.

“Tremendous tribute must be paid to the HSE, towards GPs, and all those involved in the vaccination programme.

Everyone from the ages of 40 to 69 can now register for their first dose via the online vaccination portal.

The Taoiseach also discussed the success of yesterday’s lifting of restrictions.

“Today was a very significant day for pubs and restaurants with the reopening of outdoor hospitality. And that of course illustrates the continuing progress we are making in the reopening of our society and economy, bringing thousands of people back to work.”

Speaking today in Cork about whether indoor dining could be a possibility in July, he added that: “We need to take it one step at a time. At the moment we need to see how this will work out and we will evaluate this.

“Towards the end of the month we will make a further assessment.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is looking to continue the reopening of society, pushing for people to be back working in offices by August.

“At the moment, we are planning a phased return to offices and workplaces from September,” the Tánaiste said.

“Provided the vaccine programme continues to gather pace and the virus remains under control, I believe August makes more sense than September.”

Meanwhile, a pop-up test centre has opened in Carlow due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Locals can continue to walk-up to the test centres in Carlow town and Kilkenny city without any appointment.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is reporting between 300 and 600 new cases of Covid-19 daily but the figures for Carlow and Kilkenny are not fully available since the ransomware attack on the HSE IT services.

When it comes to international travel, Irish people who are fully vaccinated can now travel freely to Spain, as well as people with a negative Covid-19 test. The country opened its border in an effort to boost its tourism sector.