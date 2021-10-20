There have been 2,148 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this afternoon.

There have been 63 newly notified deaths of people with Covid-19 in the past seven days. Sixteen of these deaths occurred in the past week. Delays in reporting deaths of people with Covid-19 to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre are common.

There has now been a total of 5,369 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

There are now 464 people in hospital with Covid-19, of which 86 are in ICU. Fourteen people have been admitted to intensive care with the virus in the last 24 hours. This is up from an average of five people per day in recent weeks.

Ireland’s national 14-day incidence of the virus now stands at 493 cases per 100,000. Close to one of every 200 people in Ireland have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.

Prof Philip Nolan of Nphet said the pandemic is now growing in Ireland by about 2pc per day once again.

The five day moving average is now 1,937.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said disease incidence is high and increasing across the country and across all age groups.

“However, vaccination has helped us prevent many serious illnesses and deaths.

“Covid-19 is one of the most contagious viruses we have ever experienced. We have achieved extensive suppression of this disease in the past, our collective commitment to the basic measures now need to be reviewed and enhanced,” Dr Holohan said.

While vaccination rates are “extremely high”, the CMO said they are “only one tool we need to use in protecting ourselves against Covid-19”.

“The other is compliance with basic public health measures by the general public and across sectors. This will be critical in the weeks ahead and while infection rates remain high. The appropriate use of masks, physical distancing, well ventilated rooms, hand and respiratory hygiene, and the act of self-isolation with the onset of symptoms is vital if we are to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 over the winter months.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said that over 30pc of the eligible population under the age of 18 are not yet fully vaccinated.

“I would urge parents to re-evaluate their position on vaccination and contact their GP or a healthcare professional for advice and information to address their concerns. Vaccines protect individuals from the more severe symptoms of Covid-19.”