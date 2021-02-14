Covid-19 Ireland: 17 further deaths and 788 new cases confirmed

There have been 17 further deaths and 788 more Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Fifteen of these deaths occurred in February and 1 in December.*

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.

There is now a total of 209,582** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 409 are men and 371 are women.

Seventy-one pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

Out of today's cases: 315 are in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine doses administered

As of 11th February, 261,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 171,239 people have received their first dose

• 89,834 people have received their second dose

Read More

Online Editors