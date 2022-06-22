Enhanced Illness Benefit for people out of work due to Covid-19 has been extended from the end of June until the end of September 2022.

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced yesterday that the Government has approved the extension.

Introduced at the start of the pandemic as a payment for employees and self-employed people diagnosed with Covid-19, Enhanced Illness Benefit is paid at the weekly rate of €350 and it is paid from the first day of illness.

More than half a million people have been medically certified for receipt of a Covid-19 related Illness Benefit payment throughout the pandemic and the total amount paid in this support to date is €313m.

Last week more than 4,546 people were medically certified for receipt of a Covid-19 related Illness Benefit payment.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 3,911 people receiving the payment.

Minister Humphreys previously extended the period for which the Enhanced Illness Benefit was to be made available from February 2022 to end June 2022.

“This payment, which is at a higher rate than the standard Illness Benefit, was due to finish initially last February and I extended it to the end of this month and have now extended it to the end of September 2022,” Minister Humphreys said.

“As we’re currently experiencing an increase in the number of people being diagnosed with Covid-19 in our communities, my Government colleagues and I want to ensure that this financial support continues to be available to these workers, should they contract the virus.

“I would appeal to anyone who contracts the Covid-19 virus or is displaying symptoms to self-isolate immediately. The simplest way to apply for the Enhanced Illness Benefit is via MyWelfare.ie,” the minister said.