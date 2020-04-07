TÁNAISTE Simon Coveney has said the Covid-19 crisis will mean an increased role for the State in people’s economic affairs and a single-tier health service.

Mr Coveney said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil hope to agree a broad framework document later this week that will show other parties, including the Greens, Social Democrats and Labour, “that politics is going to be different”.

The two civil war parties are attempting to form a coalition Government in the coming weeks but will need the support of a group of Independent TDs and/or a third party to have a majority in the Dáil.

Speaking to Today with Seán O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio, Mr Coveney signalled that the new Government envisages a greater role for the State in areas like the health service and elsewhere.

“I think one thing that this crisis is reinforcing in many people's minds is that there does need to be an increased role for the state in protecting people and their well-being, not just in terms of healthcare but also in terms of their economic interests,” Mr Coveney said.

He said that close to 850,000 people are relying on the State for their income either through direct welfare payments or the State’s wage subsidy scheme.

“We are essentially moving away from a two-tier health system where the state now has, on a temporary basis through this emergency, taken over private hospitals to provide comprehensive public health care, on the basis of need as opposed to income,” he said.

Mr Coveney said the next Government would look to introduce a single-tier health service under the Sláintecare plans.

“We are committed to a single tier health system - that’s what Sláintecare all about. The question is how do we do it, how long it takes, how much it costs and how do we afford to do that.”

He said it was clear that in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis “the role of the State, in terms of its relationship with the private sector, will be different”.

Mr Coveney again ruled out involving Sinn Féin in any government, claiming a unity government would not work and would in fact lead to a general election in the autumn.

The Fine Gael Minister said the State would have to borrow a lot of money and run significant deficits for a period of time when the crisis subsides.

He also sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has Covid-19 and was admitted to intensive care on Monday night. He said he had been in touch with Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, who is deputising for Mr Johnson and that the Prime Minister is “clearly very, very sick”.

