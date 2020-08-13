Covid-19 can survive longer on lunchboxes and pencil cases than on school uniforms, virologist says

PENCIL cases and lunchboxes are more likely to transmit Covid-19 than school uniforms are, a virologist has said.

Dr Kim Roberts, Assistant Professor of Virology, Trinity College Dublin said school uniforms are a low risk for transmission of the virus and as fabrics are generally designed to draw moisture away, the virus can dry out and become inactivated sooner.

"We don't think the fabric is a high risk or even a particularly good form of risk of transmission of this virus. I would think that from the data we have that school uniforms is actually very low risk for the transmission of this virus," Dr Roberts told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"If you are infected with the virus and you cough or sneeze into your elbow, then potentially you're putting quite a lot of virus on to that specific location. In terms of how long the virus survives on fabric, it is down to how much virus is deposited there so the greater the amount of virus, the longer the virus could survive," she added.

"So from that perspective, I can see the logic of wanting people to wash school jumpers every day, although logistically, that's quite difficult especially if it's crested."

Dr Roberts said the virus can "survive longer" on hard surfaces and that lunchboxes and drinking bottles should be washed regularly.

"A virus can survive longer on hard surfaces such as plastic lunchboxes or pencil cases pencils and my understanding is that in general schools are recommending that children bring in their own pencils, pens, etc that are well labeled so that that isn't sharing of equipment within the within the classroom," she said.

"Certainly you don't want to be sharing drinks bottles, you don't want be sharing lunchboxes, you need to be encouraging kids really not to be sharing food. "

It comes after Dr Glynn told a Covid-19 briefing last night that schoolchildren contracting Covid-19 when they return to the classroom is "inevitable", but symptoms are likely to be mild.

Dr Glynn said schools are not a zero-risk environment but the risk of outbreaks occurring in classrooms has to be balanced against the need for children to receive an education.

"I hope there aren't clusters but as I have said here previously, I think there will be clusters, there will be cases.

"It's virtually inevitable because this is an infectious disease that spreads when people congregate, but everything is a balance of risk."

When asked if he has any words to reassure parents who are concerned about sending their children back to school, Dr Glynn said some children will get the virus but that many children suffer mild symptoms or none at all.

"There will be a proportion of children who are diagnosed with Covid as there has been to date," he said.

"The first piece of reassurance I'd give parents is the vast majority of children who are diagnosed with this disease suffer at most very mild symptoms.

"In fact we believe that many children who contract Covid in fact have no symptoms at all.

"The second thing I'd say is that we're not powerless, parents aren't powerless, children aren't powerless against this.

"There are many things we can do to reduce the risk of transmission and we need to really focus on that over the coming weeks."

He said that some schools might need to shut if an outbreak occurs. "There won't be a blanket approach that says close every school once there's a case," Dr Glynn said.

"There may be schools that need to close. The hope is if you do have a case in a class, hopefully, in terms of close contracts it will only be the other children, for example, that might be defined as close contacts and will have to restrict their movements."

Today, the Department of Health reported 92 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There are now a total of confirmed 26,929 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,774 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 24 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, six in Carlow, six in Kilkenny, five in Meath, five in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Twelve cases have been identified as community transmission.

Online Editors