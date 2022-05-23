Covid-19 BA.4 sub-variant: Everything you need to know about the new strain in Ireland

It was only a matter of time before it was detected here and like previous variants it is likely to have been circulating for some time.

BA.4 – another member of the Omicron family and a variant of concern – has been found in two patients in Ireland.

Thanks to scientists in South Africa who found BA.4 and its brother BA.5 – also expected here – there is already a significant amount of information about it although it’s impact may be different in various countries depending on levels of vaccination in particular. So what do we know about it so far?

Read More

First detection

BA.4 first emerged in South Africa in January followed by BA.5. They led to a surge in cases there although they are now starting to fall. While it saw a rise in cases, hospitalisations did not increase dramatically.

South Africa has high levels of immunity due to infection and vaccination.

However, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said that BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to another increase in infection in Europe along with more hospitalisations and intensive care admissions.

That would be bad news for Irish hospitals which suffered serious levels of disruption during the BA.1 and BA.2 waves earlier in the early months of this year, impacting waiting lists.

There are still 28 Covid-19 patients in intensive care here today. Nurses reported “winter levels” of patients on trolleys today with 504 patients waiting for a bed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, in his update on May, said although Covid-19 cases have fallen, there were 235 patients with the virus in hospital on May 13, leaving services under pressure with fewer beds.

More infectious

BA.4 is more infectious than BA.2 but is not more severe.

Both BA.4 and BA.5 have a mutation which makes them more contagious and they may also be better at getting around our immunity defences.

None of the scientific studies on these variants so far have been peer-reviewed. However, one is particularly interesting. It was carried out by the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa and looked at 39 people who had been infected with the original Omicron variant. They examined how their antibodies might prevent them from getting re-infected with BA.4 or BA.5.

They found the antibodies were less effective against the new variants than the original Omicron strain.

However, antibodies generated among people vaccinated against Covid-19 were better at providing a defence against the new variants.

The conclusion is that immunity generated by a previous infection is not as strong as protection through vaccination.

Others scientists point out that countries which experienced a surge in BA.2 – and that would include Ireland – may be better placed when it comes to BA.4 and BA.5. Portugal, where BA.5 is circulating, and South Africa did not have large BA.2 waves.

Vaccine fatigue

Over 800,000 people here have yet to avail of their first booster shot and a significant number of these would have had an infection. A second booster is being offered to the over-65s and people with lowered immune systems.

But the battle now is against Covid-19 vaccine fatigue.

Those who have not received any Covid-19 vaccine remain at significant risk of getting very sick if they catch this variant. The most recent vaccination figures show 95.7pc of the adult population are fully vaccinated, while the rate is 73.pc for 12-17-year-olds and 22.9pc for five- to 11-year-olds.

Among the population over 12 some 69.9pc have had a first booster. Dr Holohan pointed out that 4,718 PCR-confirmed cases were reported in the week to May 12, a fall of 12.8pc on the previous seven days. Another 5,589 positive antigen tests were registered, an 8pc decrease. Changes in testing mean it is more difficult to measure the true level of infection.

Summer advantage

The emergence of a new variant in early summer as opposed to autumn or winter is to our advantage as more activities are outdoors.

But as we learned from last year, Covid-19 can still circulate at significant levels even in summer months.

Although people might end up with a mild bout there is now growing recognition that it may not be enough to protect some people from developing the symptoms of Long-Covid.

This ongoing legacy of the pandemic is generating increasing concern. So although the worst days of severe illness due to infection may have waned, the lasting impact for some people who catch Covid-19 can be far-reaching.

Expert advice

The ECDC earlier this month said the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 variants could cause a significant overall increase in Covid-19 cases throughout Europe in the coming weeks and months.

“The overall proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 in the EU/EEA is currently low but the high growth advantages reported suggest that these variants will become dominant in the EU/EEA in the coming months.

“Based on the limited data currently available, no significant increase in infection severity compared to the circulating lineages BA.1 and BA.2 is expected.

“However, as in previous waves, if Covid-19 case numbers increase substantially, some level of increased hospital and ICU admissions is likely to follow.”

People who are unvaccinated are unlikely to be protected against symptomatic infection with BA.4 or BA.5, the watchdog said.

Protection derived from currently available vaccines does wane over time against the Omicron variant.