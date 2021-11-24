Covid-19: 43 deaths in the last week as 3,893 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has been notified of 43 deaths in the last seven days as another 3,893 cases of Covid-19 are confirmed today.

As of 8am today, 611 patients are hospitalised with the virus, of whom 132 are in ICU.

There have been a total of 5,652 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past seven days.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said approximately one in seven adults in the last week have had Covid-like symptoms.

"Approximately one in seven adults in the last week have had flu-like, cold-like, or Covid-like symptoms.

"The most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately. This means staying indoors and avoiding contact with other people, including, in so far as possible, those you live with. Arrange to take a PCR test, not an antigen test, and continue to self-isolate while you wait for your test and the results,” he said.

Dr Holohan said he understands the difficulty of the current situation but reiterated the need to self-isolate if symptoms appear.

"I understand this is difficult, but in order to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.

"It’s also important to remember you still need to isolate for as long as you're symptomatic, and until 48 hours after your symptoms have settled, even if your PCR did not detect Covid-19,” he said.