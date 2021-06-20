Court rejects EU demand for increase of AZ vaccine doses

A Belgian court has ruled AstraZeneca failed to make sufficient efforts to fulfil its contract to supply coronavirus vaccine to the European Union, but it did not order the drug company to meet the 27-nation bloc’s demands for an immediate surge of doses.

The ruling came amid a bitter dispute between the EU and the Swedish-British pharmaceutical giant, with Brussels last month launching legal action over delays in a contract for 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

Both sides hailed the ruling at the Brussels Court of First Instance as a victory.

Lawyers for the European Commission said they won on “principle”, while AstraZeneca highlighted the court had dismissed EU demands over deliveries and acknowledged difficulties faced by the company in an “unprecedented situation”.

The court ruled AstraZeneca would face fines of €10 per dose if it did not deliver a total of 80 million doses by the end of September.

That was significantly less than the EU demand for 120 million doses to be delivered by the end of June, and for the full contract of 300 million to be fulfilled by the end of September.

AstraZeneca has already delivered 70 million doses and said it plans to send an additional 10 million by the end of the month, well ahead of the court-mandated schedule.

In a briefing following the ruling, European Commission lawyers did not comment on whether they would appeal.

The ruling said that AstraZeneca had not lived up to commitments to use its “best reasonable efforts” to fulfil its contract to the EU. The company had used its production site in Oxford, England, for doses only for Britain.

The vaccine was developed along with the University of Oxford.

AstraZeneca had blamed production problems at a plant in Belgium for supply delays.

“It therefore seems that AstraZeneca has intentionally chosen not to use the means at its disposal to manufacture and deliver the disputed vaccines,” the ruling said.

The court also chastised AstraZeneca for only communicating “snippets of information on the production capacities of the manufacturing sites currently at its disposal”.

European Commission lawyers said they believed that the pace of deliveries would now accelerate, with more facilities put to use if needed. However, AstraZeneca said the ruling contains no legal obligation to use its British Oxford Biomedica plant for EU doses.

“We are pleased with the court’s order,” said Jeffrey Pott, general counsel for AstraZeneca.

“AstraZeneca has fully complied with its agreement with the European Commission and we will continue to focus on the urgent task of supplying an effective vaccine.”

AstraZeneca’s roll-out in the European Union has been beset with difficulties.

Like Ireland, many countries in the bloc have limited use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 55 years, due to links to rare but sometimes deadly brain clots.

But the European Union will likely continue to rely on AstraZeneca “heavily” going forward, a commission lawyer said yesterday, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with the briefing protocol. With AstraZeneca in shorter supply, the EU is seeking to expand use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The commission has said it expects Pfizer to have delivered 250 million doses by the end of June.

A potential new vaccine for EU use, by the German biotech company CureVac, had disappointing efficacy results in its late-stage trial, the company announced last week, putting in doubt the potential delivery of millions of doses.

© Washington Post

