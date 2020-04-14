Couple get married at Cork hospice while family watch through livestream amid coronavirus restrictions

The wedding was staged at the physiotherapy room at Marymount Hospice in Cork for a patient who decided to marry their partner.

A COUPLE vowed to see love defy the Covid-19 pandemic by getting married at one of Ireland's biggest hospices.

The wedding was staged at the physiotherapy room at Marymount Hospice in Cork for a patient who decided to marry their partner.

The couple - who asked to remain anonymous - exchanged vows while carefully adhering to strict social distancing protocols.

Because of that, no friends or family were able to attend the ceremony, which was only witnessed by staff and the ceremony celebrant.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, no visitors have been allowed at the Curraheen-based facility.

However, thanks to the donation of €30,000 worth of iPads and tablets following an appeal last week by Marymount, the wedding ceremony was streamed live to relatives and friends of the newly weds across Ireland and the world.

Marymount said it was a very special occasion for everyone.

"Our staff as always went above and beyond in decorating our physio room with lots of love and providing an amazing five-star wedding dinner," a Marymount spokesperson said.

"Thank you to the Oriel House Hotel who helped us in donating items to brighten up the space.

"As the couple could have no guests because of Covid-19, we used some of our newly donated iPads to connect their families in so that their siblings isolating in various parts of the world could be part of this special day.

"While they couldn't be there in person they still were able to take part in the day. And the couple could share in their love and support. This is only possible because of (public) support - a most sincere thank you from all of us at Marymount."

Marymount Hospice in Cork, which was founded in 1870, ranks as one of Ireland's biggest palliative care centres.

It offers 44 specialist palliative care beds and 63 elderly care beds.

The Curraheen-based facility said it hoped the iPads and tablets would make life easier for patients who have been hit by visitor restrictions which were imposed on health and safety grounds because of Covid-19.

"We are just so touched by the volume of your support. We have raised nearly €30,000 and have been offered many iPads and tablets. Your support, as always, is so appreciated and will make a difference to all of us here at Marymount. In fact it already has."

"Without the normal face-to-face interactions with their loved ones our patients understandably may feel a little lost without their trusted partner, siblings, sons, daughters and friends - the people who are their guardians and protectors in their time of need."

Marymount explained that one 94 year old patient called John (not his real name) had not been able to see his family for a month because of the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“Four weeks ago John brought his 87 year old wife, Nora (not her real name) a cup of tea in bed like any other day. Later that day his doctor advised John that he needed to be admitted to an acute Cork hospital due to increasingly severe pains. The following day he was admitted.

"Nora and his daughter and every other family member have been unable to physically see John since the day he was admitted four weeks ago.

"It was four days before they could even hear his voice using his first mobile phone that Mary left in the hospital reception for his use. While John is thankfully not suffering from Covid-19, the current precautions are having a huge impact on him and his family."

However, John's mood was transformed when his daughter brought an iPad to the facility - and he has been able to enjoy face-to-face virtual chats with his loved ones daily.

Family members have also been able to get daily updates on his medical care.

"Earlier this week one of our pastoral care team spotted an iPad that had been delivered for his attention with instructions from his daughter Mary. Together they set it up and within 10 minutes John was able to facetime his daughter and then his wife Nora.

"It was a wonderfully emotional moment as they spoke and laughed face to face for the first time in a month - catching up on the news, sharing jokes, singing songs, bemoaning the lack of hairdressing facilities and just connecting."

Marymount purchased two designated ward iPads and they have also received five donated iPads - but such is the demand for them and the restrictions because of infection control, patients have lengthy waits to use them.

The facility launched their iPad and tablet appeal so that 'virtual visits' are possible for everyone every day.

"If you would like to support us in any way in helping us to open up connections between our patients and their families – we are very gratefully accepting donations of tablets and iPads. If you are able

to help us in any way please email pmcgovern@marymount.ie. You can also donate to our technology at https://www.gofundme.com/f/MarymountTechAppeal"

Online Editors