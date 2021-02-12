Country remains on course to administer 1m Covid jabs by end of March, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin said he was hugely encouraged by the response to Ireland's mass Covid-19 vaccination programme and insisted the country remained on course to have one million doses administered by March 31.

But Mr Martin - speaking as he toured a new vaccination hub at Cork City Hall - warned that Ireland cannot rush the easing of Level Five Covid-19 lockdown controls because of concerns over the highly contagious new strains of the virus emerging.

"It is just not worth risking everything we have achieved since Christmas just for the sake of a couple of weeks," he warned.

Cork City Hall, one of multiple mass vaccination hubs being established nationwide by the Health Service Executive (HSE), will offer 30 vaccination booths and a post-vaccination observation area.

It can operate seven days a week and deliver up to 2,400 vaccinations daily.

"(We have seen) highlighted the heroic efforts of our health care workers and all of those who support them in the health service in protecting people," he said.

"What we are witnessing this afternoon is a further stage in the battle against the virus – it represents a significant ramping up of preparations for a mass vaccination of our population when additional vaccines become available."

"This will be a critical phase as we move into Quarter 2 – the volumes of vaccines will increase – Pfizer BioNTech to Moderna to hopefully AstraZeneca and of course Johnson & Johnsons and more after that."

"As we get vaccines in, we are administering vaccines – and our performance relative to other European colleagues has been very strong in Ireland if you look at the European Union (EU) league table."

"What has impressed me here has been the speed of the response - the multi-disciplinary approach from estates to public health to administration and when one is planning a mass vaccination centre, the critical part is the administration back-up."

"I think we are in a confident position in terms of our capacity to vaccinate a critical mass of the population over the next number of months – it is a key part now of the battle against the virus."

"It offers great hope to people in terms of the challenges that people have had to overcome over the last year and I think notwithstanding the fact that we have a dangerous variant in terms of its transmissibility and perhaps its virulence as well – we also have a vaccine and we also have the restrictions."

"In many ways, the vaccination is running parallel to the approach to maintain restrictions and the necessity to get the numbers way down low and keep them low."

The Taoiseach said Ireland's new Covid-19 plan will be updated by February 20.

"We will be looking at restrictions similar to Level 5 beyond March 5 but at the end of quarter one we should have about 1.1 million vaccines doses administered."

