Cost of Covid-19 testing could hit €416m this year

THE cost of Covid-19 testing could reach hit €416m by the end of the year to allow for 100,000 tests-per-week to be carried out.

The figures are contained in a Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) note sent to the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

During the pandemic the health service ramped up capacity to 100,000 tests-per-week to allow for a rapid response to outbreaks as the country's businesses reopened.

An initial €41m was put in place last March for the original Covid Action Plan but another €167m was added in June to increase the capacity to 100,000 tests-per-week until August 31 when the situation will be reassessed.

The cost of testing up to July 3 was put at €84m.

When "once off costs and ancillary costs" are taken account of the "actual underlying cost" of tests has been €44m for 447,000 processed tests.

The average cost per test has been €98 but there is variation depending on the provider.

The DPER note sets out HSE estimates for the cost of testing by the end of 2020 for scenarios ranging from 30,000-per-week (€153m) to 100,000-per-week (€375m).

That's on top of the original €41m cost so if the higher capacity is maintained the costs could hit €416m.

In addition there are what's described as "relatively small costs" associated with having the capacity on hand even if it is not used.

"It should be noted these have been minimised through ongoing negotiations between the HSE and laboratories and that the HSE is primarily paying for capacity which is utilised," the document adds.

The HSE has estimated costs of between €10m and €20m until the end of the year for not using the full 100,000-per-week testing capacity which is available.

The note, from July 24, says that after several weeks below 20,000, the weekly number of tests has increased significantly in recent weeks.

That's put down to a National Public Health Emergency Team recommendation in relation to testing "significant numbers of nursing home staff in the near-term".

