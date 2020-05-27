Coronavirus testing regime set to cost as much as €450m - Varadkar

THE cost of the coronavirus testing could be as high as €450m, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

The issue was raised by Independent TD Michael McNamara, who chairs the Dáil's Covid-19 committee.

Last week HSE boss Paul Reid said the cost of testing and contact tracing will run into hundreds of millions based on the volume of testing in the coming year.

Mr McNamara asked the Taoiseach for an update on the matter.

Mr Varadkar said: "The last time I was briefed on this which was a week or two ago the estimate of the cost of testing for Covid will be somewhere between €400 million and €450 million and that is because the test costs about €200 a go, which is a lot of money."

Read More

Mr McNamara said it's a "huge amount of money " as he claimed that "a viral swab test typically costs about €25-a-test".

Mr Varadkar said: "I do think the cost of tests will come down.

"Everything in healthcare is at a premium at the moment whether it’s PPE or testing kits.

"Everyone is looking for the same stuff and the cost is very high but I think the cost of testing will come down."

Online Editors