Coronavirus test backlog to be cleared this week, says HSE chief

A total backlog of 11,000 Covid-19 tests is expected to be cleared this week as more than 7,500 tests were completed last Saturday, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

At a HSE briefing this morning, Mr Reid said that a total of 7,903 backlogged Covid-19 tests were completed by last Saturday, while a total of 72,000 Coronvirus tests have been completed since the outbreak began.

He said the backlog is now down to 11,000 but the health service is working to clear the backlog by the end of this week.

Mr Reid said 80pc of the tests will be carried out in German laboratories and 20pc will be carried out in Irish labs.

He said labs have the capacity to carry out an average daily tests of about 2,800 but that number will fall as the backlog is cleared.

He added that the turnaround times for completed tests in hospitals are currently between 24 and 36 hours but community tests are experiencing a longer delay.

"If people are in the hospital, and they get a test, you can see that the test will be turned around much quicker because they're in the hospital, and the test is primarily carried out in the hospital," he said.

"So it will be a quicker turnaround. It's a more complex process where it's done under community and that swab test has to be sent off either to one of our other laboratories here or across to our extensive support that we have in our German laboratories."

He said the HSE are still facing a number of “significant uncertainties” over the coming weeks, such as sustaining the support of the German laboratories, the supply of reagents and building up Enfer’s testing capacity.

“There are still significant uncertainties that we are trying to manage through this week,” he said.

“Firstly, sustaining the support that we have from the German laboratories to. We had good discussions with them, very positive discussions with them and we want to continue their supply process to us.

“The second uncertainty that we'll have to manage over the course of next few weeks is the continuous supply of reagents, a really global worldwide issue and we have to continue to sustain.

“And finally, building up our capacity also through Enfer, who we brought on board, working with the NVRL (National Virus Reference Laboratory) as well. “

Mr Reid said 55,000 tests have been done between the national ambulance service and community testing across the 48 testing centers.

He said the HSE are on average making around 500 calls to cases each day in its contact tracing efforts, adding that a further 500 calls are made to define who confirmed cases' contacts could be, and some 800 calls per day are made based on the contact tracing.

Around 800 people are waiting to be tested either have or are awaiting appointments.

He added that the HSE is on average receiving around 220 to visits to its website each day.

That figure did peak one day with over 850,000 at the start of the process.

The HSE has received around 35,000 calls at peak to its live line across its seven centers. and had 700,000 contacts through social media.

It is now at a demand level of around 1,200 calls per day over the past week.

"The demand levels are down, and our capacity has really risen, which is demonstrates why we'll be in a better position this week to meet the demand," he said.

He said "it would be wrong" to say Ireland has hit the peak and cannot predict when it will.

