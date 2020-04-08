| 15°C Dublin

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new garda powers and what do they mean for me?

People in breach of emergency laws could face six months in prison

Hugh O'Connell

THE Government has given An Garda Síochána sweeping new powers to enforce restrictions on public movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's why they've been brought in and what they mean for you.

What are the new powers?

Gardaí can now arrest and detain people they deem to be non-compliant with restrictions in place on public movement. These extraordinary enforcement powers are in place from now until midnight on Sunday.

"If your movement is not essential you'll be asked to return to your place of residence," Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said today. "Enforcement is at the very far end of engagement with people, asking for their cooperation, and really us pursuing the policy we've applied so far."

