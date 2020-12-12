There have been three further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 248 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 to 2,123 while the total case count of the virus stands at 75,756.

The Government last night received the plan for the national rollout of Covid-19 vaccines which has been set out by a high-level task force.

Of the cases notified today 124 are men and 122 are women.

The median age is 33 years old while 67 pc are under 45 years of age

Of today's cases, 99 are in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath, 13 in Cavan and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 185 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”

Cabinet will discuss the plan, which considers distribution of the vaccine as well as securing the doses Ireland has been guaranteed under deals brokered with pharmaceutical companies by the EU.

Professor Brian MacCraith heads the task force which deals with the logistics of how various vaccines should be delivered, stored and administered to people.

Elsewhere, there have been nine further deaths and 476 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland today.

