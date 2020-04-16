Coronavirus: 'Only a vaccine or anti-viral medicine will allow life go back to normal' - Taoiseach

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has warned that only a scientific breakthrough like a vaccine for coronavirus will truly allow life to go back to the way it was.

Opening a Dáil debate on the Covid-19 crisis he expressed condolences to the families of the 444 people who have died from the disease in Ireland.

He said they're "people not statistics" how had families, friends, lives and stories.

Mr Varadkar said that the emergence of Covid-19 globally has presented an "unprecedented set of challenges" and there is "no roadmap" for how any country can respond.

He said the response here has involved building capacity in the health service, protecting those most at risk, and developing policies to mitigate the impact on the economy and workers.

Mr Varadkar said the overriding priority has been minimising the loss of life.

In relation to lifting restrictions Mr Varadkar said plans are being developed based on expert opinion and Ireland is looking at what is being done in other countries who are a few weeks ahead of Ireland in the outbreak.

He said he doesn't yet know if restrictions can be lifted on May 5 but said that when they are relaxed it will be done gradually over a number of months.

He said they may even need to be imposed again to avoid a second outbreak.

Mr Varadkar said that "only a scientific breakthrough - a vaccine or an effective anti-viral medicine will truly allow life to go back to being as it was."

The Taoiseach said that other questions that arise include what needs to be done to get people back to work and take what has been learned to build a better society.

He said they are questions for the next government.

Mr Varadkar wished Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald well in her recovery from coronavirus.

The party's deputy leader Pearse Doherty is standing in for her in the Dáil today.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin also wished her well and said she had her "unacceptably long wait" for her test results must have been "unbearable".

He was also cautious in speaking of when restrictions on everyday life due to coronavirus should be lifter.

But he said the process of how lifting the restrictions should be implemented should be outlined to the public and he pointed out how other countries have done this over the last week.

Mr Martin said: "Clearly Ireland is not ready to begin reversing the main restrictions introduced in the last month.

"But we are certainly in a position where we should outline the key decision points and how the process of lifting restrictions will be implemented. "Many countries have done this in the past week… We can learn lessons from how their situation evolves".

He said: "Any response to an unprecedented and rapidly moving emergency with always involve errors. What matters is to look for them and deal with them."

"When this is eventually over a systematic approach to learning from mistakes or oversights will be essential to making sure that we can respond even faster and more effectively to future crises."

Mr Martin also highlighted concerns about the number of deaths in nursing homes.

"We all know that the situation in nursing home is now at the forefront of the spread of the virus".

He said: "Unfortunately I have to report to the house so I know of at least one case where relatives of a person in a nursing home has been informed that the nursing home has been told by the department that it should not give out information about the number of cases in the home."

Mr Martin said: "This information will come out anyway...

"It would be much better to help the nursing homes in showing them how to communicate information and what reassurances families that their loved ones are being protected as much as possible."

