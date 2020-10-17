Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Two further deaths and 1,031 new cases confirmed

Two further deaths and 1,031 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Two people have sadly passed away in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 610 people.

Out of the 4,686 people tested for the virus, 1,031 people were confirmed as positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in NI to 26,208.

There are 231 people in hospital with the virus, with 27 patients in intensive care.

Twenty-two of the patients in intensive care are ventilated.

Seventy-two care homes in NI are confirmed to have an outbreak of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Irish FA has confirmed that fans will be allowed to attend Dank Bank Premiership matches on Saturday.

It comes after confusion reigned on Friday night as conflicting messages emerged from Stormont over the presence of spectators at elite sporting events.

Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin sent a letter out on Friday just hours before Coleraine v Ballymena United match saying that spectators should not attend. However, she was later overruled by First Minister Arlene Foster.

Fans were permitted into the ground during Coleraine's 1-0 defeat against Ballymena United.

On Saturday morning the IFA released a statement saying that it noted the new Health Protection Regulations which came into force at 10.30pm on Friday but that spectators will still be admitted to elite sporting events which are allowed under the regulations.

Patrick Nelson, IFA chief Executive, said: "We have proven, just last week when we had 600 impeccably behaved supporters at our UEFA Nations League game against Austria, and at the Irish Cup final in July, that games with fans can take place safely at the National Stadium at Windsor Park and we know our clubs in the NIFL have similarly been engaging with fans to do likewise."

