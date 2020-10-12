Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Three deaths and 877 new Covid cases as O'Neill says funding needed for 'decisive action'

A further three people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for coronavirus and 877 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

This brings the death toll in the region to 591 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 21,035. Some 6,161 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

The three fatalities were two men and between 60 and 79 who died in hospital in the Derry City and Strabane area on Sunday, and a man aged 80 and over who died in a hospital in the Fermanagh and Omagh area on Monday.

Read More

There are currently 140 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 22 patients in intensive care.

A total of 46 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after the first and deputy first ministers, as well as the health minister, took part in a remote meeting of the UK's emergency Cobra committee on Monday morning to discuss efforts to tackle coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired the meeting, which comes in the midst of increasing Covid cases and fears of a second lockdown.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she raised the need for additional finances during the meeting.

"Our covid situation requires decisive action to stop the spread and therefore we need the finances to support workers, families and business in these challenging times," she said.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed that a paper setting out chief medical officer Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young's advice on further restrictions had been presented to the First and Deputy First Ministers on Sunday night.

"That paper recommends decisive action be urgently taken to save lives, prevent the health service being overwhelmed and protect non-Covid services to the greatest extent possible," he told the Assembly following the meeting.

Earlier, Arlene Foster warned of "big and difficult" decisions ahead.

It is also understood that Thursday's meeting of the Executive has been brought forward to Tuesday in response to the spiraling situation in Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the Cobra meeting, First Minister Arlene Foster said stricter restrictions "are not inevitable" if the public follows health advice.

"We will have big decisions to take this week and those decision are certainly not straightforward," she said.

"We need a balanced approach. We need to take into account health, Covid and non-Covid, we need to take into account societal and family impacts, including, of course, the education of our young people. We also need to take into account the economic wellbeing of us all"

It comes after it emerged Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin is self-isolating after close family members tested positive for Covid. She will now self-isolate for 14 days.

"I will be working remotely at home and fulfilling my responsibilities," she said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is also self-isolating after a family contact contracted the illness.

Belfast Telegraph