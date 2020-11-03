Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 570 new cases as British Medical Association chief calls for second lockdown

Infection control nurse Colin Clarke looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A further six people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 570 new cases of the virus have been reported.

This brings the death toll to 730 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 40,179. Some 4,629 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

The six fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Monday to 10am on Tuesday. One of the deaths was a female aged 80 and over who died in a Belfast hospital on Monday.

Read More

The five other deaths were men, one aged between 60 and 79 and the four others aged 80 and over. Three died in hospitals in Derry City and Strabane, Fermanagh and Omagh, and Lisburn and Castlereagh on Monday. Two died in hospitals in Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down on Tuesday.

There are currently 413 Covid patient in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 51 patients in intensive care and 44 requiring ventilation.

A total of 117 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The latest figures come after the Northern Ireland chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) has called for a second lockdown to be imposed, stating that the current second wave of the pandemic is "much worse" than the first.

Derry GP Dr Tom Black also branded the planned reopening of the hospitality sector next week "an act of careless vandalism".

First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed on Monday that the current restrictions will end on November 13, however Dr Black said this sends out the wrong message to the public and does not match the seriousness of the current situation.

"We are in the worst pandemic we'll ever see, in a second wave that is much worse than the first wave, with wards full, intensive care full and huge numbers of outbreaks in care homes," he told the BBC.

"It would inevitably result in our health service being overwhelmed, it would inevitably result in increased pain, suffering and death for our community, can I emphasise this any more strongly?

"We can't have hospitality opening during a huge second wave in a pandemic, end of discussion.

"We need leadership from our executive, we've had dithering. We need clear decisions, we need firm action.

"They had a very good first wave, they're having a very bad second wave."

Read More

Belfast Telegraph