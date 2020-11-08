Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven further deaths and 420 new cases of Covid-19

A further seven Covid-19 related deaths have taken place in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

All of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and it brings the death toll from the virus in the region to 781.

Another 420 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed after 5,762 tests were carried out on 2,386 people on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 42,917 in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus.

Over the past week 3,909 people have tested positive, with 763 cases in the Belfast council area and 421 in Derry City and Strabane.

There are currently 396 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 55 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 92pc, with 25 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

There are currently 126 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

It comes after the PSNI announced that its Police College in Belfast has closed it's doors for deep cleaning after four student officers tested positive for Covid-19.

Fifteen student officers are currently self-isolating after positive cases at the Garnerville Road site. They are the first positive cases among student officers since the start of the pandemic.

Head of the Police College, Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said the facility was expected to be closed for two days.

The Executive is set to announce a decision on extending coronavirus restrictions on the hospitality sector on Monday.

Current measures, introduced last month, had been due to be lifted this week, but an extension is now expected to further reduce the spread of the virus.

First Minister Arlene Foster has originally said businesses would reopen as expected on November 13, but a leaked Stormont health paper has recommended extending the current restrictions on the hospitality sector for two weeks.

Ministers have been holding further discussions with the sector over the weekend.

