Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death reported as new Covid-19 cases hit record 319

One further death and 319 new cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

One person has died after contracting the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 578.

Some 319 people tested positive out of the 5,206 people tested in the last 24 hours. This represents the biggest daily rise in cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 335,641 people have been tested for the virus.

Read More

There are 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with five of these patients in an intensive care unit.

In Northern Ireland there are 27 active outbreaks in care homes.

The surge in cases comes after Health Minister Robin Swann warned that tougher restrictions may be needed.

Yesterday, 273 people tested positive for coronavirus, which at the time was a record number of new daily Covid-19 cases.

Mr Swann said: "I am advised that further interventions may be required to prevent an exponential rise in the virus. In the coming days and weeks the Executive will continue to assess different potential options for returning incidence to low levels."

Read More

Belfast Telegraph