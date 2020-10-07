Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 828 new cases confirmed

One further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 828 new case of the virus have been reported, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll in the region is now 586, while the total number of cases diagnosed since the outbreak is 16,187. Some 4,417 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

The fatality was a man aged between 60 and 79 who died in a hospital in Belfast on Tuesday.

There are currently 106 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 14 patients in intensive care.

The last time NI had 14 confirmed Covid occupied intensive care beds was May 19. Eleven of the 14 have been ventilated - meaning a machine handles their breathing - according to the latest figures, which is the highest since May.

A total of 34 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

Read More

The news comes after it emerged that two of Belfast's most popular pubs are shutting their doors, putting up to 100 jobs at risk.

Commercial Court Inns, which operates the Duke of York and the Harp Bar in the city centre, said both establishments would close for the "foreseeable future".

A consultation period will now be undertaken with the mix of full and part-time employees at both pubs.

A Commercial Court Inns spokesperson said: "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that The Duke of York and Harp Bar will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find an economically viable way to reopen these iconic venues, which were built for convivial conversation, craic and live music in close quarters.

"The time will come when these doors will reopen and the lights will be turned back on.

"The craic and conversation will return and the reunion will be all the sweeter for the wait."

Pubs across Northern Ireland have been struggling since the pandemic hit in March, with only those serving food reopening on July 3, followed by so-called 'wet' pubs following suit on September 23.

Many, however, are now feeling the brunt of lower profits, with the upcoming end to the Government's furlough scheme set to push businesses into further trouble.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph