Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One further death and 669 new cases

One further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for Covid-19, while 669 new cases of the virus have be reported.

This brings the death toll in the region to 585, while the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak is now 15,359. Some 4,005 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days alone.

The fatality was a man aged between 60 and 79 who died in a hospital in the Mid Ulster area on Monday.

Read More

There are currently 85 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 13 patients in intensive care.

A total of 31 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after Robin Swann outlined a new Covid-19 surge plan for Northern Ireland for the coming months, to prepare the health service that has already been "badly bruised and scarred" by the pandemic.

In a statement to the Stormont Assembly, the Health Minister said he is still committed to rebuilding services affected by the first wave of Covid-19, however plans to publish the next phase of Trust rebuilding work has been paused in light of the "deeply concerning" rise in cases.

The new surge plans include:

The establishment of a regional cancer reset cell to oversee the resumption of screening, diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Monitoring the continued availability of NI's first Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital.

Additional step down capacity at second Nightingale facility at Whiteabbey Hospital.

The establishment of dedicated centres for day case and orthopaedic procedures.

“Our health and social care system is already badly bruised and scarred by Covid. But it is picking itself up and is once again ready to care for us all despite the immense pressures on staff," Mr Swann said.

“We must as a system try to rebuild services; manage the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; embed innovation and transformation; address winter pressures and plan for the future – all at the same time.

“We demonstrated during the first Covid-19 wave – and despite the limited time to prepare – that we are up to the challenge. It is due to the dedication of all our health and social care staff that anyone who has contracted this terrible virus has had access to the best possible care. I am determined that this will continue to be the case.”

The news comes after a group of 13 senior doctors in Northern Ireland penned an open letter calling for urgent action to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The letter, signed by medics specialising in infectious diseases, urges the public to stick to the medical and scientific guidance and the authorities to "fix" the test and trace system.

"If the current trajectory continues and we don't gain control of this urgently, it will become harder to bring under control," the letter, seen by the BBC, reads.

"Worryingly the number of cases is increasing rapidly in many areas over the last week, indicating that we have widespread community transmission in many parts of Northern Ireland.

"There remains clear evidence that Covid is a serious disease with the ability to cause severe illness and suffering for people and their families." The doctors added that the data shows the "increase is real and not due to expanded testing."

In response, a Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "NHS Test and Trace is providing tests at an unprecedented scale - with around 250,000 a day on average over the last week.

"We are targeting testing capacity at the areas that need it most, including those where there is an outbreak, and prioritising at-risk groups."

Meanwhile, it has emerged that almost 400 students and staff at Queen's University in Belfast are self-isolating due to Covid, while more than 160 have tested positive.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph