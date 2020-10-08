Coronavirus Northern Ireland: One death and 923 new cases as Executive meets to discuss further restrictions

One further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for coronavirus, while 923 new cases of the virus have been reported.

This brings the death toll in the region to 587 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 17,110. Some 4,674 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

The fatality was a woman aged over 80 who died in a hospital in the Derry City and Strabane area on Wednesday.

There are currently 120 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 15 patients in intensive care.

A total of 35 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

Read More

It comes as the Executive meets to discuss imposing further restrictions in Northern Ireland in a bid to bring the spiralling coronavirus pandemic under control.

Increased fines, localised lockdowns, a 'circuit-breaker' and further mandatory mask-wearing are just some of restrictions that could be agreed - with Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill stressing "nothing is off the table".

Health Minister Robin Swann fired a warning shot at those intentionally ignoring the rules, stating they are giving a "two-fingered salute" to everyone else.

First Minister Arlene Foster stressed ministers were not "crying wolf" over the seriousness of the situation, with Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young pointing out that Northern Ireland will reach or surpass the number of hospital admissions seen during the first wave of the pandemic in just "two or three weeks".

Meanwhile the managing director of one of Northern Ireland's largest hospitality groups called on the Executive to find a way to protect the sector from the impact of any new restrictions, starkly warning that up 75pc of jobs in the industry - some 50,000 - could be lost by Christmas without support.

Colin Johnston of Galgorm Collection, which runs the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort outside Ballymena, Cafe Parisen in Belfast and other establishments, said many businesses will not survive another period of lockdown.

“The industry reopened at the start of July and has been trading safely and sustainably during this time. If this cannot continue, our people must be in a position to be able to provide for their families," he said.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph