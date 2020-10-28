Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine further deaths and 840 new cases of Covid-19 reported

Infection control nurse Colin Clarke looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A further nine people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Each death occurred in the last 24 hours. The death toll has now risen to 680.

A further 840 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 36,394.

There are 352 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 44 patients in intensive care. Thirty-seven patients are ventilated.

Read More

Hospital occupancy is currently 103pc.

There are 100 active outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes.

Meanwhile, the Irish Government is ready for any requests from Northern Ireland authorities to transfer patients suffering from Covid-19 to ICU beds.

No request has been made but north-south contacts are intensifying as the situation in Northern Ireland worsens.

However, there is a view that such a request would be a major symbolic step for some parties in the Northern Ireland Executive so they may be reluctant to go down that route.

The Chief Medical Officers and Chief Nursing Officers have been in regular contact.

Meanwhile, a leading consultant in Northern Ireland has warned that patient safety is being compromised as the health service buckles under the demands of the pandemic.

Dr Paul Kerr, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said more than 100 patients had been waiting longer than 12 hours in Northern Ireland's A&Es on Monday morning.

"The pressures are severe, hospitals are full to capacity and access to beds is very poor, with many patients waiting one to two days for a bed," he explained.

"Covid patients over 80-years-old are lying on trolleys in A&E awaiting a hospital bed for up to two days in some units at this time.

"All the major departments of the five trusts are under severe pressure."

Read More

Belfast Telegraph