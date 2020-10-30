Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 566 new cases reported

A further nine people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Eight of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with one death being reported outside of this period.

The death toll has now risen to 697.

Another 566 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 37,782.

There are 354 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, with 43 patients in intensive care. Thirty-eight Covid patients are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is 97%.

There are 109 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in care homes in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that one in every 20 pupils in NI was absent from school due to self-isolation or shielding.

Education Minister Peter Weir said that in the week beginning October 12, 5.6% of pupils were absent due to self-isolation or shielding.

The information was published in response to a question from Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle.

Pupils self-isolating are still expected to complete work provided by their school.

It has also be warned that 70,000 jobs could be at risk in NI as the furlough scheme to preserve jobs during the pandemic closes on Saturday.

