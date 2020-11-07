Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further 15 deaths and 528 new cases of Covid-19

A further 15 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Of the 15 deaths, 12 occurred within the past 24 hours, while three went previously unreported. It brings the death toll from the virus in the region to 774.

One previously reported death has been removed from the total due to being determined an "invalid case".

A further 528 new cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed after 6,775 tests were carried out on 2,752 people.

It brings the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 to 42,497.

Over the past week 4,007 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland, with 760 in the Belfast council area and 461 in Mid Ulster.

There are currently 391 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 53 in intensive care units.

At present hospital hospital bed occupancy stands at 96pc, with 22 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 126 active Covid-19 outbreaks.

It was announced on Saturday that people arriving in Northern Ireland from Denmark must self-isolate after the UK introduced a travel ban on the country following an outbreak of Covid-19 in mink.

The UK Government announced that from 4am on Saturday, all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the UK.

Any UK citizens arriving into Northern Ireland from the country since October 23 are now legally required to self-isolate for two weeks, along with all members of their household.

It comes after a secondary school in Derry announced it would be closing for two weeks due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

St Joseph's Boys' School in the Creggan area of the city will teach its pupils via remote learning for the next fortnight.

Principal Martina McCarron sent a letter to parents, saying Covid-19 cases were having a "major impact on staffing" and that the school was experiencing a "very challenging situation".

