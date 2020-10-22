Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five more deaths and 1,042 new cases confirmed as Finance Minister self-isolates

A further five deaths and 1,042 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health on Thursday.

There are 291 patients in hospital with the virus, with 33 in intensive care units. The department's death toll now stands at 634.

Of the five deaths recorded on Thursday, one took place outside the current reporting period.

The data shows one woman died on Thursday in Derry City and Strabane council area. She was aged 80 or over.

Read More

Departmental data also shows six further deaths on Wednesday, three woman and three men. Two were aged 80 or over, three were in the 60-79 age bracket and the sixth, a woman, was in the 40-59 age bracket.

Their deaths took place in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Belfast, Derry City and Strabane, and Fermanagh and Omagh.

A total of 6,753 people have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy is self-isolating after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Murphy said he has no symptoms and will be working from home over the 14-day period.

"A close family member tested positive for Covid 19. I currently have no symptoms. I will be testing and working from home for the next 14 days," the Sinn Fein MLA said on Thursday afternoon.

Health Minister Robin Swann is also self-isolating after receiving a notification on the StopCOVID app.

Mr Murphy's party colleagues Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Stormont communities minister Caral Ni Chuilin are also self-isolating.

Meanwhile, UUP MLA John Stewart has tested positive for coronavirus. DUP MLA Pam Cameron, UUP East Belfast MLA Andy Allen and independent MLA Trevor Lunn are also self-isolating after receiving notifications of close contacts.

Sinn Fein MLA for west Belfast Orlaithi Flynn announced on Instagram last week that she was also required to self-isolate.

The manager of Londonderry city centre has said retailers should be forced to close by Stormont instead of having to struggle to continue trading in the north west amid coronavirus restrictions.

Jim Roddy, manager of Derry's City Centre Initiative, said the sector "is being driven into the ground" as retailers are not entitled to any help from the Executive because they can still trade.

But if businesses were told to close they would be entitled to financial support, he said.

"The indirect result of restrictions being placed on all these other sectors is driving city centre retail into the ground," Mr Roddy said, speaking to BBC Radio Foyle.

"The net result of that is that people will lose their jobs, these shops will shut up."

Belfast Telegraph