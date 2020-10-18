Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,012 new cases reported

| 12.7°C Dublin
Five people have died and 1,012 have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.
The death toll has now risen to 615 people.
The total number of confirmed infections is now 27,220 after a further 1,012 people tested positive for Covid-19.
There are now 228 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Thirty of these patients are in intensive care, 23 of which are ventilated.
There are 72 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.
Meanwhile, four prison officers in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19.
The staff members are based at the Hydebank Wood facility for women and young offenders in south Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Prison Service said a further 14 staff who tested negative are self-isolating and two prisoners have been put into isolation as a precaution.
"The Prison Service has well-established and embedded arrangements for testing staff, and to track and trace close contacts following a positive case," said a spokesman.
"Following the contact tracing at HBW a further 14 staff, who have all tested negative, are self-isolating and two prisoners have also been put into isolation as a precaution."
