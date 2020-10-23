Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,252 new cases of Covid-19 reported

A further five deaths and 1,252 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has announced.

It brings to 6,893 the number of new cases that has been diagnosed since the outbreak in the North. There are 296 patients with the virus in hospitals and 34 patients in intensive care.

Two women died on Friday after testing positive for the virus. One woman, who died in a hospital in Newry, Mourne and Down, was in the 60-70 age bracket. The other died in a hospital in Mid-Ulster and was aged 80 or over.

Three other patients died in hospital in Derry City and Strabane on Thursday. Two women were aged 80 or over and the other patient, a man, was aged between 60 and 79.

The Department of Health death toll now stands at 639.

Northern Ireland's Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) said on Friday there were 27 deaths involving Covid-19 recorded up until last Friday, October 16.

That was an increase of 20 on the seven reported the previous week.

It brings the total death toll recorded by the government statistics agency to 942.

The statistics count deaths where the virus is mentioned on death certificates which are completed by medical professionals. Those involved may not have been tested for the virus, but likely they displayed symptoms.

Meanwhile, half of Northern Ireland's schools have reported confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases since term got underway.

Figures published by the Public Health Agency (PHA) show it has been informed of 2,030 positive Covid cases in schools since teaching returned in late August.

It amounted to 608 Covid-19 "incidents" in 519 schools in the time leading up to October 20 - which can mean a single positive case, a cluster of two to five cases or more than five cases.

