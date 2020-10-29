Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 822 new cases of Covid-19 reported as Executive to discuss restrictions

A further eight people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll has now risen to 688 people. Each of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

One death occurred in Belfast, two in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, three in Lisburn and Castlereagh, one in Newry, Mourne and Down and one in Mid Ulster.

A further 822 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 37,216.

There are 361 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 44 in intensive care. Thirty-nine Covid patients are ventilated.

Bed occupancy is now at 99pc, down from 103pc on Wednesday.

There are 105 outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland care homes.

The figures come as the Executive prepares to meet to review how the latest round of restrictions has impacted transmission rates of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Ministers are also expected to approve the reopening of schools next week following the mid-term break.

It is understood the Executive will look at what measures are to be put in place to allow pupils to return to the classroom in a safe environment.

Chief nursing officer Charlotte McArdle has said that mitigation measures are in place to ensure that hospitals across NI continue to meet the high level of demand for oxygen due to the increase in Covid-19 patients.

It came after concerns were expressed about the level of oxygen supply at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

"That is one of the reasons why the Belfast City Hospital remains the Nightingale Hospital, because there is increased infrastructure and a lot of work done to ensure that it would have significant oxygen supplies to maintain a very high level of ICU," she told the BBC.

"This is critical, oxygen is part of our medicine therapy, it is looked at on a daily basis. There is a situation report provided every day on this, and I can assure that there is an oxygen supply available.

"I absolutely accept it is under huge demand with a high number of respiratory patients requiring assistance with ventilation and non-ventilation techniques.

"Everyone is getting the oxygen that they need and should it continue at a very high level there are other mitigations that can be put in place to make sure that everybody receives the oxygen they need, by either daily supply of cylinders or by managing the hospital network in a way that allows patients that need that high level of oxygen to be treated elsewhere."

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has confirmed he is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19.

"I have been informed that I have recently come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus," Mr Lewis said.

"While I do not currently have any symptoms, I am now self-isolating in line with Government guidance."

Belfast Telegraph