Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 442 new cases reported as Executive to discuss Christmas restrictions

Lockdown: An Emergency Department nurse during a demonstration of the COVID-19 virus testing procedures set up beside the Antrim Area Hospital in Northern Ireland. Photo: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

A further eight people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 962. A further 442 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 51,118.

There are 431 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 39 patients in intensive care.

Read More

Thirty-three coronavirus patients are currently ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is at 99pc and there are 139 confirmed outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Executive prepares to meet on Thursday to discuss the easing of coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas period and the roll out of a mass vaccine programme.

Earlier this week ministers from across the UK agreed that three households will be able to mix for five days from December 23 to December 27.

The Executive will consider how best to promote the Christmas rules and will also discuss the restrictions which have seen hospitality and non-essential retail close until December 11.

Ministers will also discuss how the vaccination programme will be rolled out in the new year.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the rolling out the vaccine will be "a massive logistical operation which will span several months".

Around 600 volunteers, including retired health professionals, have already volunteered to work as vaccinators in Northern Ireland to support the 880 working in health trusts.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph