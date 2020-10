There have been 763 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has announced, bringing the total to 23,878.

This includes 6,394 new positive cases notified in the last seven days.

There are 201 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 24 in intensive care.

There were four deaths reported on Thursday, taking the toll recorded by the Department of Health to 606.

