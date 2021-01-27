Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 16 deaths and 527 new cases reported

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported another 16 deaths and 527 new cases of coronavirus.

Latest figures show 12 deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Wednesday, while another four happened previously.

The death toll has risen to 1,779.

In terms of testing, 4,246 have contracted the virus in the past seven days, that is down from 6,944 the previous week.

In total over 766,000 people have been tested and nearly 102,000 found positive.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 95pc. There are 775 people in hospital with Covid and 68 are in intensive care.

There are 126 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

The latest figures come as First Minister Arlene Foster backed the approach of the South Eastern Trust after an email emerged offering family and friends of staff the chance to get the vaccine. The trust said it was ensuring supplies were not wasted.

Sinn Fein has called for Education Minister Peter Weir to provide "clarity" on if school closures will be extended in Northern Ireland.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that he hoped it would be safe to begin the reopening of England's schools from March 8.

"The first sign of normality beginning to return should be pupils going back to their classrooms. I know how parents and teachers need as much certainty as possible including two weeks' notice of the return of face-to-face teaching," he said.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that weekly Covid-19 testing for pupils and staff at Northern Ireland's special schools is to be introduced from the start of next month.

Special schools have remained open during the latest lockdown to care for pupils with complex needs.

It is hoped the new testing programme, delivered by Queen's University, will identify cases of Covid-19 early among those without symptoms, reducing the risk of spreading the virus throughout the school.

