Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 13 deaths and 592 new cases

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported another 13 deaths and 592 new cases of coronavirus.

Latest figures show 11 deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Thursday, while another two happened previously.

The death toll has risen to 1,792.

In terms of testing, 4,066 have contracted the virus in the past seven days, that is down from 11,500 the previous week.

In total over 769,000 people have been tested and 102,410 found positive.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 92%. There are 768 people in hospital with Covid and 67 are in intensive care.

There are 126 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

The latest figures come as a proposal to extend school closures is being debated by the Executive.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 Covid vaccination appointments have been booked online since people aged between 65 and 69 were included in the roll out programme.

The Department of Health confirmed the figure on Thursday after launching the service the previous evening.

It has also emerged that an inability to roll over funds into the coming financial year has forced our health service to hand back £90m in the midst of the pandemic.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Northern Ireland, however, has warned additional funding is required to help tackle Northern Ireland’s waiting list crisis.

According to the most recent available figures, more than 200,000 people here had been waiting longer than a year for a first outpatient appointment or inpatient treatment in September last year.

