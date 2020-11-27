Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 12 more deaths and 391 new cases confirmed as region enters circuit-breaker lockdown

A further 12 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Nine deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with three taking place outside of the period.

Northern Ireland's coronavirus death toll has now risen to 974 people.

Read More

There have been 391 positive tests for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 51,509.

There are 425 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 37 in intensive care. Thirty Covid patients are currently ventilated. Hospital capacity is at 95pc.

There are 142 outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

It comes as hospitals in Northern Ireland recorded their highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the week to November 20, official figures show. There were 100 deaths in total in the region, taking the overall toll to 1,333.

Almost 60pc of fatalities happened in hospitals but a third were in care homes.

Statistics agency Nisra said: “The 69 Covid-19 deaths occurring in hospital this week represents the largest weekly number in this setting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”

The comparative overall number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to November 20 was 927.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Belfast Telegraph