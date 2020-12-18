Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 12 deaths and 510 cases reported

Northern Ireland will enter a six week lockdown on December 26 due to the worsening coronavirus situation.

A further 12 coronavirus deaths and 510 new cases have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 3,539 the number of people who have tested positive over the past seven days.

A total of 60,797 people have tested positive in Northern Ireland so far in the pandemic.

The department's death toll currently stands at 1,166.

There are currently 445 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with the virus and 31 patients in intensive care units, 26 of whom are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is at 102pc and there are 82 active care home outbreaks.

It comes as Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser said modelling suggested there would be thousands of death if no action was taken to slow the spread of the virus after a six-week lockdown beginning on December 26 was announced.

Professor Ian Young said the number of patients who require hospital admission is between 400-500 currently.

"By the end of January, with no action, it would have been around 3,000-4,000," he told the BBC.

He stressed he did not want to "scare or frighten anyone" as a strong intervention had been made.

"Of all of the things that we look at in terms of modelling, the number of deaths is the one that is most difficult to predict. It would, if no action were taken - which is inconceivable - have been very large, certainly within the thousands, if no action was taken."

He added: "The number of patients needing beds would have exceeded the total number of beds that were available."

He added: "It is not a situation we would allow."

His comments come in a week which saw queues of ambulances at Northern Ireland hospitals.

And weekly statistics collated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported 86 people died with suspected Covid-19 in the most recent week analysed.

The overall toll collated by Nisra stood at 1,594 on December 11, compared to 1,120 reported by the Department of Health that week.

The figures compiled by Nisra present a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than those reported by the Department, which focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

