Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest news worldwide as 22 more deaths and 424 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Crisis: A medical worker approaches a refrigerator truck being used as a morgue outside of Brooklyn Hospital Centre in New York. Photo: Getty

11:42 04/04/2020

Irish nutrition company used by Rafa Nadal to supply unlimited supplements to healthcare workers

Rafael Nadal. Photo: Getty Images

An Irish performance supplement company is supplying free products to all frontline staff in the HSE.

Totum Sport, which is owned by Galway based Cellnutrition Sport, is donating free hydration, performance and recovery products to all medical staff combating Covid-19, including doctors and nurses, hospital porters and cleaners.

The company works with tennis World Number One Rafa Nadal, Galway and Tipperary GAA, the Irish Army Rangers and leading medical consultants and is a Technical Partner solution for the League Managers Association in England, the body whose members include Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho.

Company founder and CEO John Kelleher said that while the products are usually used to enhance the performance of athletes, in the absence of sport being played, they should be used for the "new kind of hero".





10:15 04/04/2020

Catalonia pleads for help from China as Spanish death toll nears 11,000

The scale of Spain's coronavirus outbreak caught up with Italy's yesterday as the worst in Europe, while overwhelmed regions appealed to China for help in stemming the tide of infection.

The 117,710 confirmed cases announced yesterday surpassed Italy's total, before Rome released an updated tally of 119,827 infections in the evening.

Spanish officials said the slowdown in deaths over the previous 24 hours, to 932, was however a cause for optimism, coming the day after Health Minister Salvador Illa said the peak of the outbreak had been reached.

Spain's total death toll yesterday had reached 10,935 and Italy's 14,681. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez admitted the numbers were "hard to take".





09:50 04/04/2020

Face masks not recommended for general wearing by public

Deserted: Our shopping streets may be empty but businesses still need help to plan for after the crisis. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The wearing of face masks by healthy people is not recommended by the Government, the deputy chief medical officer has said.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that, while the practice seemed "wired into" some southeast Asian cultures, there was no evidence it helped stop the spread of Covid-19.

"There is no evidence that general wearing of face masks by the public who are well affects the spread of the disease in our society," he told the daily Downing Street press conference.

"What matters is social distancing."





09:16 04/04/2020

Competition for supplies sharpening as pandemic worsens

Scarce supplies of medical equipment are leading to growing competition among nations, in what one French politician called a “worldwide treasure hunt”.

The governor of New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak, vowed to seize unused ventilators from private hospitals and companies, while President Donald Trump said he was preventing the export of N95 respirator masks and surgical gloves, a move he said was necessary to ensure that medical supplies are available in the US.

The number of people infected in the US exceeded a quarter of a million, and the death toll climbed past 7,000, with New York state alone accounting for more than 2,900 dead, an increase of over 560 in just one day.

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose past one million and deaths topped 58,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





08:40 04/04/2020

Coronavirus wrap: Premier League to hold talks with PFA over player pay cuts

Premier League clubs are due to speak to the Professional Footballers’ Association on Saturday over proposals that would see top-flight players take a 30 per cent pay cut to assist with the payment of non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stars and clubs have come under fire after some furloughed non-playing staff without looking at players’ wages during the Covid-19 crisis.

Following a meeting of Premier League shareholders on Friday, it was confirmed talks will be held with a view to wage cuts.





08:20 04/04/2020

Cheltenham Festival organisers defend event after racegoers report symptoms

The organisers of Cheltenham Festival have defended their decision to go ahead last month after fears were raised the mass gathering helped spread coronavirus more widely around the country.

The four-day event saw more than 250,000 racegoers attend, despite the pandemic seeing the cancellation of other large sporting events in the days after.

A number of people reported on social media that they attended the festival, only to go on and develop symptoms of Covid-19.

However, festival organisers defended the decision to go ahead and said it complied with the government guidance at the time.

At the time of the festival, which ran from March 10 to March 13, the UK Government had not put any social distancing measures in place.

Huge crowds attended the Cheltenham Festival last month as the spread of the Coronavirus took hold

07:55 04/04/2020

'I won’t wear a face mask', says Trump, despite new guidelines

President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines on Friday recommending that Americans wear face coverings in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

But he immediately said he had no intention of following the advice himself, saying: “I’m choosing not to do it.”

The new guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.

The president exempted himself from his administration’s own guidelines, saying he could not envision himself covering his face while sitting in the Oval Office greeting world leaders.

07:41 04/04/2020

Limerick military base is second facility to be converted into mortuary

A military base has been converted into a mortuary as part of the Government's measures to deal with the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

Sarsfield Barracks in Co Limerick has been earmarked as a mortuary and is expected to be the second such temporary facility in the country as part of the coronavirus response.

It comes as the number of people who have died in Ireland from the virus rose to 120 yesterday.

It is understood work was ongoing at the barracks in recent weeks to construct the temporary mortuary and was expected to be completed yesterday.

07:35 04/04/2020

Infection-control squads to be sent into nursing homes hit by clusters to prevent further spread

Nursing homes that are at risk of being overwhelmed by the coronavirus crisis are to be targeted by a squad of infection-control experts in a bid to prevent the illness spreading to vulnerable residents.

The HSE is to send a team of doctors and nurses into the nursing homes that are struggling.

A ban on agency staff working in different nursing homes - increasing the risk of passing on the virus - has also been ordered.

07:30 04/04/2020

Lockdown for another month as labs race to get test results with only 1,500 being analysed each day

The Government is set to extend many if not all of the current restrictions on public movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic beyond April 12 - but could tweak some measures, including allowing more people to attend the funerals of loved ones.

Senior Government sources said any decisions would be taken on the advice of officials in the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and cautioned that the current effective lockdown across the State could be extended in its entirety.

22:35 03/04/2020

HSE in negotiations about defective PPE delivered from China to 'ensure it doesn't happen again'

Some of the personal protective equipment (PPE) imported into Ireland from China to help fight the coronavirus pandemic has emerged to be defective, according to health officials.

Images posted online show gowns with three-quarter length sleeves, leaving arms exposed.

Health officials have acknowledged supplies in some cases are different to what Irish medics are used to and the HSE is currently in negotiations to ensure more defective equipment is not delivered.

A €200m order has seen 13 flights of PPE arrive in Ireland since Sunday and it is intended to protect doctors and nurses who are braced for a surge in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals over coming weeks.

Speaking on tonight's Late Late Show, HSE consultant Dr Sarah Doyle called the defects "disappointing".

"It's disappointing particularly when you see the huge effort that everybody has gone to in Aer Lingus but also behind the scenes," she said.

"There is a process in place and it was identified that some of it was defective, so better that than it be used inappropriately. Some is okay, some is what may not be usually used, in Ireland and then some is defective. The HSE is in negotiations about that and ensuring that it doesn't happen again," she said.

22:03 03/04/2020

WATCH: Dubliners host community karaoke, social distancing style

