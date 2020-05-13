Coronavirus Live Updates: HSE warns of risks of performing CPR during Covid-19 pandemic

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

12:15 13/05/2020

HSE warns of risks of performing CPR during Covid-19 pandemic

The HSE has warned the public about the risks of performing CPR during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSE said that the public, particularly those familiar with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), play a key role in responding to people who collapse in public spaces, and in many instances save lives.



In light of the current pandemic and the possibility that the person who has collapsed may have Covid-19, the HSE said there is an element of risk, adding that CPR has to be managed in a new way.

“A person whose heart has stopped is unlikely to survive if CPR is not administered before the arrival of the ambulance service,” a HSE spokeswoman said.

“It is a personal choice if you decide to give CPR.”

11:15 13/05/2020

Face masks should be worn, Nphet recommends

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised face masks that are not a medical standard should be worn, senior government official Liz Canavan has said.

At a Covid-19 briefing today, Ms Canavan said evidence has shown face coverings used correctly can decrease the risk of transmission.

She said guidance will be given on how people might make the face coverings for themselves

"Nphet has said that it does see a role for face coverings that are not a medical standard in community settings work is ongoing around guidance on practically communications about the nature of the face coverings and how people might make those for themselves."

She said more than 53,600 employers are now registered with revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, and almost 460,000 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme.

Revenue has generated payments to the value of €908m made to employers under the scheme.

Ms Canavan added that gardai have invoked Covid-19 regulations 192 times, including "both arrests and incidents without arrest, where name and address details were taken for consultation with the DPP on the decision to issue charges and arrests remains a last resort."

10:50 13/05/2020

Children are not substantially contributing to spread of Covid-19, HIQA study finds

Children are not significant contributors to the spread of Covid-19, research by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has found.

Summaries published today by HIQA investigates the international evidence on immunity and the spread of the virus by children.

Research has shown that children are not substantially contributing to the spread of Covid- 19, however, transmission is high among adults aged 25 years or older.

10:40 13/05/2020

Employers finding it difficult to recruit workers because of pandemic unemployment payments - Taoiseach

THE government's temporary wage subsidy scheme will be extended for a longer period than the pandemic unemployment payment, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said that "there are examples of people who are actually getting more" from the government's €350 a week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

He said employers are finding it difficult to recruit as a result.

The unemployed will continue to receive the PUP after June, but Mr Varadkar said he "can't say exactly" how long it will be extended for.

He said the government plans to extend the temporary wage subsidy scheme to encourage employers to take on those who were let go due impact the health crisis has had on the economy.

9:20 13/05/2020

UK economy shrank by record 5.8pc in March as Covid hit

Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8pc in March from February as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the virus, official data showed on Wednesday.

In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product contracted by 2pc from the last three months of 2019, the Office for National Statistics said.

That was the largest quarter-on-quarter fall since the end of 2008, during the depths of the financial crisis, though slightly smaller than the average 2.5pc forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was also a smaller fall than a 3.8pc slump in GDP in the euro zone in the January-March period although several countries in the single currency area began their lockdowns before Britain.

7:10 13/05/2020

Shoppers told to wear homemade facemasks

Commuters and shoppers will be advised to wear homemade facemasks under new advice to be issued by health chiefs.

The Government will this week tell the public to wear the homemade face coverings on public transport and in supermarkets as it begins the process of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

People will be urged to make their own face coverings rather than use medical masks which could be used by healthcare workers fighting the virus on the frontline.

However, it will not be mandatory to cover your face while in public and no new laws will be introduced to ensure people comply with the advice.

7:10 13/05/2020

Significant number of people brought virus back from abroad

A small but significant number of people who were infected with the coronavirus abroad are among those testing positive, figures reveal.

So far they account for 351 cases of the disease and in the last six weeks some 183 people who picked up the infection out of Ireland were found to have the infection after being tested here.

Foreign transmission was the main source of infection in the early days of the spread of the virus here as people returned from skiing holidays in Italy and Austria in March.

It comes as it emerged that gardaí are to be given powers to check up on passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas under new restrictions being considered by the Government.

07:00 13/05/2020

Holohan warns against booking holidays despite move by airlines

People should not book summer trips abroad this July despite plans by airlines to resume some flight schedules, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned.

He put a dampener on any non-essential summer getaways and said the country is not ready to go on holiday.

Dr Holohan was questioned after Ryanair announced it will restart 40pc of its normal flight schedule from July 1.

He replied he would not comment on Ryanair, but said: "We are advising against all non-essential travel.

"I don't envisage the position to have changed in that time-frame."

