Coronavirus Live Updates: Holohan warns against booking holidays despite move by airlines

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus carries flowers at the Quang Ba flower market in Hanoi. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Disinfection professionals wearing protective clothing spray anti-septic solution at classroom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of school re-opening in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

People will be urged to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport (Niall Carson/PA)

A passenger wearing a facemask uses her mobile phones at the subway in Beijing. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

7:10 13/05/2020

Shoppers told to wear homemade facemasks

Reports Philip Ryan and Eilish O'Regan

Commuters and shoppers will be advised to wear homemade facemasks under new advice to be issued by health chiefs.

The Government will this week tell the public to wear the homemade face coverings on public transport and in supermarkets as it begins the process of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

People will be urged to make their own face coverings rather than use medical masks which could be used by healthcare workers fighting the virus on the frontline.

However, it will not be mandatory to cover your face while in public and no new laws will be introduced to ensure people comply with the advice.

Significant number of people brought virus back from abroad

Reports Eilish O'Regan

A small but significant number of people who were infected with the coronavirus abroad are among those testing positive, figures reveal.

So far they account for 351 cases of the disease and in the last six weeks some 183 people who picked up the infection out of Ireland were found to have the infection after being tested here.

Foreign transmission was the main source of infection in the early days of the spread of the virus here as people returned from skiing holidays in Italy and Austria in March.

It comes as it emerged that gardaí are to be given powers to check up on passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas under new restrictions being considered by the Government.

07:00 13/05/2020

Holohan warns against booking holidays despite move by airlines

Reports Eilish O'Regan

People should not book summer trips abroad this July despite plans by airlines to resume some flight schedules, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned.

He put a dampener on any non-essential summer getaways and said the country is not ready to go on holiday.

Dr Holohan was questioned after Ryanair announced it will restart 40pc of its normal flight schedule from July 1.

He replied he would not comment on Ryanair, but said: "We are advising against all non-essential travel.

"I don't envisage the position to have changed in that time-frame."

Online Editors