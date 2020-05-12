Coronavirus Live Updates: 24 more people have died and 107 new positive tests confirmed

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

19:45 12/05/2020

Firms unable to introduce coronavirus safety measures should not reopen – UK HSE

Employers who are unable to introduce adequate measures to protect staff from coronavirus should not reopen their workplaces, the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

HSE chief executive Sarah Albon said every workplace should carry out a Covid-19 risk assessment before staff return, and that the “vast majority” will be able to implement social distancing and hygiene measures.

But she told Parliament’s Work and Pensions Committee on Tuesday that employers who are unable to do so should “individually not open”.

Ms Albon said that between March 9 and May 7, the HSE had received more 7,149 coronavirus-related calls and online queries from people concerned about their safety at work.

She said while many of those concerns were dealt with “immediately”, about 1,400 were referred to the workplace safety regulator’s inspectors for further investigation.





19:25 12/05/2020

Spike of cases in Seoul and Wuhan raises fears about a second wave

A quarantine worker sprays disinfectants at night spots of Itaewon neighbourhood. Photo: Reuters

A quarantine worker sprays disinfectants at night spots of Itaewon neighbourhood. Photo: Reuters





South Korea and China have reported fresh surges in coronavirus cases in the wake of both countries easing their lockdown measures.

"The nation is at risk," Park Won-soon, the mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul, said yesterday, warning that the next few days would be "critical" in preventing the spread of the virus from a cluster of cases linked to several nightclubs and bars.

A total of 86 new infections have been reported in the latest outbreak, as officials race to track down thousands of people who may have come into contact with a 29-year-old man who visited the venues before testing positive for Covid-19.

South Korea has won global praise for successfully controlling the virus with its efficient "test, track, treat" strategy, reducing new infections to a daily trickle of single-digit figures. The sudden spike in cases has raised fears of a second coronavirus wave.

19:05 12/05/2020

Tesla chief Elon Musk restarts California factory despite lockdown

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has confirmed the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.

In an afternoon tweet, Mr Musk wrote that he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody.

State law allows a fine of up to 1,000 dollars a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

The plant in Fremont, south of San Francisco, had been closed since March 23 under orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.

Early on Monday, the car park was nearly full at the massive plant, which employs 10,000 workers, and transporters were driving away loaded with vehicles that may have been produced before the shutdown.





18:45 12/05/2020

Students and hosts distraught while Gaeltacht regions count cost as summer without Irish college hits home

Island life: Student Aoife Lambe won't get to spend a fifth successive summer at Coláiste Árrain Mhóir. PHOTO: MARK CONDREN

Island life: Student Aoife Lambe won't get to spend a fifth successive summer at Coláiste Árrain Mhóir. PHOTO: MARK CONDREN





Reports Kathy Donaghy

For the first summer in memory the annual pilgrimage to the Gaeltacht won't take place, leaving students disappointed and host families and colleges counting the cost.

Officially, it's about learning Irish, but for many of the 27,000 students, mainly teenagers, who travel to 42 summer colleges every year, the lure is the craic, new friendships and a strike at life away from home.

For four years, Aoife Lambe (16), from Dublin's Marino, has gone to Donegal and taken the boat from Burtonport to Arranmore Island, to attend Coláiste Árainn Mhóir.

She leaves the city behind for three weeks to experience island life with teenagers, learn Irish and taste freedom away from family. It's the high point of her summer.

18:25 12/05/2020

Betting firms told to tighten measures to protect problem gamblers

The gambling watchdog has told betting firms to tighten their measures to protect problem gamblers amid a surge in online gaming during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Gambling Commission said that improved measures are needed after new evidence revealed problem gamblers may be more vulnerable due to the lockdown.

It said new figures show that gambling through online poker and virtual sports increased by 38pc and 40pc respectively in March.

Meanwhile, gambling through online slot machines increased by 25pc in the month when the lockdown was first introduced.

It also said that 64pc of “more engaged gamblers” reported that they have increased the time or money spent on online gambling since the lockdown.





18:10 12/05/2020

Breakdown of latest figures

Latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Sunday (23,089 cases), reveals:

57pc are female and 42pc are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

3,031 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 386 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,906 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,235 (49pc of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,337 cases (6pc) and then Cork with 1,234 cases (5pc)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36pc, travel abroad accounts for 3pc

As of midnight Monday 11th May, 258,808 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 44,047 tests were carried out and of these 1,466 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.3pc.





18:00 12/05/2020

24 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland as 107 more positive tests confirmed

The National Public Health Emergency has confirmed that sadly more people have died as a result of the coronavirus.

It brings the total number of fatalities related to the virus in Ireland to 1,491.

Chief Medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has also confirmed that 107 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 23,242.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are continuing to examine the progress of the disease and though we are still making progress, which is giving us real encouragement, we need to keep going. We still have 70 people in ICU and over 500 people in hospital. We have more work to do.”

Rachel Kenna, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today marks International Nurses Day and 2020 is also International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. We did not expect to be marking this year amidst a Global Pandemic, however, our fellow nurses and midwives have risen to the challenge and remain a vital resource to our health service.

“Our nurses and midwives are working in high risk situations on a daily basis, delivering care in PPE, making personal sacrifices and continuing to provide compassionate care in a stressful environment.

“The public actions over the last number of weeks have meant nurses and midwives can continue to deliver care to those who need it. Please continue to support them during this time, hold firm and stay safe.”





17:25 12/05/2020

People-dodging game aims to show children importance of social distancing

Can You Save The World? could be rolled out further (Richard Wiseman/PA)

Can You Save The World? could be rolled out further (Richard Wiseman/PA)

A game has been developed for children during the coronavirus pandemic which aims to demonstrate the importance of social distancing.

Can You Save the World? has already been played 10,000 times since launching as a free online game on computers and now its creators are looking into the possibility of making it available on mobile devices as well.

The game tasks players with dodging people they encounter as they walk along the street, while collecting face masks, food and even toilet roll to help them along the way.





17:05 12/05/2020

Northern Ireland unveils five-point plan for exiting coronavirus lockdown

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Groups of four to six people who do not share a household will be allowed to meet outdoors while maintaining social distancing in one of the first steps in Northern Ireland’s road map out of lockdown.

A five-point plan with no firm dates has been published for exiting coronavirus restrictions.

Those unable to work from home will be encouraged to return to work on a phased basis in another early shift if the reproductive rate at which the virus is spread continues to decline below one.

Large outdoor-based retailers such as garden centres will also be permitted to reopen in the first step as life edges its way back towards normality.





16:45 12/05/2020

Herd immunity for Covid-19 ‘dangerous’ concept – WHO

The World Health Organisation has condemned the “dangerous” concept of herd immunity for Covid-19.

Herd immunity is an epidemiological term usually reserved to describe how the population as a whole is protected from a disease depending on the levels of people vaccinated.

For instance, when 90pc to 95pc of the population is vaccinated against measles, this should be enough to protect others who are unable to get an inoculation – such as babies before they reach the age at which they can be immunised.

Asked about the concept being applied to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO said “no-one is safe until everyone is safe” and it is “dangerous” to think that countries can “magically reach herd immunity”.





16:25 12/05/2020

Summer holidays abroad ‘unlikely’ despite Ryanair’s flights plan

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that people are unlikely to be able to go on foreign holidays this summer, despite Ryanair planning to restore 40pc of its flights from July.

Asked whether “summer was cancelled”, Mr Hancock told ITV’s This Morning: “I think that’s likely to be the case.”

He added: “It is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer.

“I just think that’s a reality of life.”





16:05 12/05/2020

Summer drought fears as householders urged to cut back on water as demand soars

Reports Caroline O'Doherty

Irish Water is appealing to householders to ease up on non-essential use of water as it revealed we are using 24 litres more each every day while at home under lockdown.

It warns that the combination of the prolonged dry spell, additional daily use and an expected surge in demand when businesses reopen will put already strained supplies under even greater pressure.

Domestic use in total is up 20pc, which amounts to demand for around 120 million extra litres of water a day.

Closing businesses and schools reduced usage in the non-domestic sector. But it may not be enough to compensate for thirsty households that, even under normal circumstances, make up two-thirds of daily demand.

Read More





15:40 12/05/2020

UK passengers urged to "face away from each other" on crowded public transport

Some trains on London's Tube network were crowded again on Tuesday morning despite Boris Johnson placing the UK on a police-enforced lockdown with drastic new measures in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA

Some trains on London's Tube network were crowded again on Tuesday morning despite Boris Johnson placing the UK on a police-enforced lockdown with drastic new measures in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA

Public transport users should face away from each other when they cannot keep a two-metre gap, the Government has said.

New guidance issued by the Department for Transport on how to travel safely during the coronavirus outbreak states that passengers should minimise the time they spend near other people and avoid physical contact with them.

It acknowledges that “there may be situations where you can’t keep a suitable distance from people”, such as on busier services or at peak times.

The document states: “In these cases you should avoid physical contact, try to face away from other people.”

It goes on: “The risk of infection increases the closer you are to another person with the virus and the amount of time you spend in close contact.”





15:00 12/05/2020

London station ticket office worker dies with Covid-19 after being spat at

Ms Mujinga was a mother to 11-year-old daughter Ingrid (Family handout/PA)

Ms Mujinga was a mother to 11-year-old daughter Ingrid (Family handout/PA)

A railway ticket office worker has died of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty.

Belly Mujinga, 47, was on the concourse of Victoria station in London in March when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague.

Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus.

Ms Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was admitted to Barnet Hospital and put on a ventilator but died on April 5, her trade union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said.

Ten people attended her funeral.





14:40 12/05/2020

Stars could be quarantined and extras replaced with CGI when UK films resume

Actors flying into the UK to make films and TV shows could face health checks and a period of quarantine, while extras could be replaced with CGI to create crowd scenes under draft plans.

The British Film Commission has drafted the new safety protocols for the industry to follow to prevent the spread of illness when scripted productions are able to resume following the coronavirus crisis.

The Film And TV Production Codes Of Practice will be presented to the UK Government as a vision of how the TV and film industry can mobilise once lockdown measures are eased.

Read More





13:43 12/05/2020

McDonalds to reopen Drive Thru's in Dublin

Fast food chain McDonalds has announced it is reopening six drive thru restaurants in Dublin this month.

McDonalds' restaurants across Ireland and the UK closed eight weeks ago over concerns linked to Covid-19.

However, Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer, today said six drive thru's are to reopen on Wednesday, 20 May.

The locations of the restaurants will be confirmed next week.

Read More





13:40 12/05/2020

Independent TD Michael McNamara elected to chair Dáil probe into coronavirus response

Independent TD Michael McNamara Photo: Tom Burke

Independent TD Michael McNamara Photo: Tom Burke

Reports Cormac McQuinn

INDEPENDENT TD Michael McNamara has been selected as the chairperson of the Dáil's probe into the response to the coronavirus crisis.

It came after Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane's candidacy was rejected in a vote of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response by 12 votes to six.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs were among those who voted against the Waterford TD taking the chair.

Clare TD Mr McNamara's name was put forward by Green Party TD Ossian Smyth and he was selected as chairperson.

The former Labour TD thanked colleagues for the honour and said everyone is very aware of the importance of the work the committee will carry out.

Read More





12:40 12/05/2020

China suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truce

China has suspended punitive tariffs on more US goods including radar equipment for aviation amid pressure from President Donald Trump to buy more imports as part of a truce in their trade war.

The Ministry of Finance said tariff increases on 79 types of goods including radar sets, disinfectant and rare earths minerals would be suspended for one year starting on May 19.

Washington agreed in January to cancel additional tariff hikes and Beijing committed to buy more American farm exports.

US officials said China agreed to address complaints about its technology policies.

Read More





11:22 12/05/2020

Masks should form part of reopening Ireland from coronavirus lockdown - FF leader Micheal Martin

Reports Cormac McQuinn and Aoife Walsh

FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that the use of face masks by the public should form part of plans for reopening Ireland from the coronavirus lock-down.

He also raised concern that the level of testing and contact tracing is "not where we should be" if the country is to reopen.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) continue to work on guidelines for the use of face coverings.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says there are no plans to make them compulsory.

In England the public are being urged to wear face coverings when they're in contact with people they wouldn't usually meet including on public transport and while shopping.

Speaking on Newstalk Radio, Mr Martin said: "I favour masks".

He told presenter Pat Kenny: "I have a sister-in-law in Singapore.

"Singapore isn't the answer to everything but she's been screaming at me metaphorically over the phone - 'why aren't you guys wearing masks?'."

Read More





09:10 12/05/2020

Ryanair's Return: 1,000 flights a day by July 1, with passenger masks and temperature checks

Reports Pól Ó Conghaile

Ryanair will restore 40pc of its scheduled flights from July 1, with passengers required to wear face masks and pass temperature checks, it says.

The return would see almost 1,000 flights a day across 90pc of its "pre-Covid network", subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.

Flights from July 1 are now available to book from €19.99 each way.

Since Covid-19 flight restrictions were put in place in mid-March, Ryanair has been operating just 1pc of its normal services - "a skeleton daily schedule" of 30 flights between Ireland, the UK and Europe.

A video released by the airline gives a glimpse of what flying could look like this summer, with passengers required to take temperature checks and wear face masks or coverings in terminals and on board aircraft.

It advises passengers to check their own temperatures before leaving home, and says temperature checks may also take place at airports: "If you don't pass those, you will be required to return home".

Read More





08:00 12/05/2020

AIB puts €210m aside for bad loans due to Covid-19

Reports Ellie Donnelly

AIB has increased its credit provision by €210m due to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The bank said a further impact from the crisis would be felt in the next three months.

It also expects to incur exceptional costs in the range of €150-€175m this year, including costs relating to restitution and operating costs associated with the tracker mortgage scandal.

Almost 50,000 personal and small business customers have availed of Covid-19 payment breaks in AIB’s retail banking segment.

The value of the payment breaks amounts to €3.26bn.

Read More





07:10 12/05/2020

Most of the population still at risk as immunity 'at only 6pc'

Reports Eilish O'Regan

Most of the population has built up no immunity to the coronavirus, leaving them at risk of infection as the country begins to ease the lockdown.

Prof Paul Moynagh, head of the Department of Biology in Maynooth University, said although official figures show a total of 23,135 cases of the virus here so far it is likely the real number who have been infected is around 300,000.

He said people who have had the virus and recovered can develop antibodies which could potentially shield them from reinfection, although some scientists question the protection.

"There is a lot of commentary on this," he said.

"We probably have immunity and are more uncertain how long that immunity lasts for."

Read More





07:00 12/05/2020

Gardaí to enforce two-week quarantine for passengers

Reports Philip Ryan

Gardaí will be given the power to check up on passengers arriving in Ireland from overseas under new Covid-19 restrictions being considered by the Government.

Gardaí may call to the addresses of passengers to ensure they are adhering to self-isolation for two weeks after arrival in this country.

Strict new regulations are being drafted to make it a legal requirement for anyone arriving in Ireland to self-isolate and give the authorities details of where they will be staying.

Currently everyone arriving in Ireland is being asked to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks.

Read More

